Feeling overwhelmed, or know someone who is struggling with mental health or substance use? Ohio’s 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is here to help. This free, confidential service connects Ohioans to compassionate, trained specialists available 24/7. Whether it’s thoughts of suicide, a substance use crisis, or emotional distress, support is just a call, text, or chat away.

Call: Dial 988 for immediate support

Text: Send a message to 988 for real-time conversation with a counselor

Chat: Visit 988lifeline.org to chat online

This service is available in English and Spanish, with specialized assistance for veterans and individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.

For more information, visit 988.ohio.gov

