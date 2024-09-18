Watch Now
Ohio’s 988 Crisis Lifeline: Free, Confidential Support

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and in Ohio, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is providing critical mental health support to those in need. Pete Scalia spoke with Leanne Cornyn, Director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, to discuss the life-saving impact of 988 since its launch in 2022.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, you can reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling, texting, or chatting for help. No crisis is too big or too small—help is just three digits away. Learn more at 988.Ohio.gov

