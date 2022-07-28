Watch Now
Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program

Cincinnati-area residents are encouraged to tune-in for a live phone bank on July 28 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for help understanding Medicare and Medicaid insurance coverage options and benefits. The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) is hosting the phone bank with WCPO 9.

OSHIIP, a program of the Ohio Department of Insurance, provides Ohioans on Medicare with free, objective health insurance information and one-on-one Medicare counseling. Last year, through all of its services and outreach, OSHIIP saved Ohioans $24 million by helping identify suitable Medicare coverage options and financial assistance programs.

Call 513-719-4929 to ask questions during the phone bank on Thursday July 28, 4–6:30pm.

For more information about Medicare and OSHIIP, visit insurance.ohio.gov
The OSHIIP hotline to ask Medicare questions and get enrollment help is 800-686-1578.

