Ohio Department of Commerce: Recovery Within Reach

Families living with opioid use disorder (OUD) often don’t understand the financial costs of treatment programs or how to find financial support, a recent statewide survey of financial advisers shows. The Ohio Department of Commerce recently announced a statewide initiative to change that by both empowering financial advisers and educating families. Recovery Within Reach is an effort from the Department of Commerce’s Division of Securities that is designed to train Ohio’s financial advisers and connect the general public with critical information about the economic impact of opioid addiction on families. Individuals will learn how and where to find treatment through a new mapping system and will be encouraged to work with a licensed financial professional to address the cost of treatment.

To learn more about the campaign visit RecoveryWithinReach.Ohio.gov

