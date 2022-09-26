Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Ohio Department of Commerce: Recovery Within Reach

Ohio Department of Commerce Recovery Within Reach
Posted at 11:26 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 11:26:24-04

Families living with opioid use disorder (OUD) often don’t understand the financial costs of treatment programs or how to find financial support, a recent statewide survey of financial advisers shows. The Ohio Department of Commerce recently announced a statewide initiative to change that by both empowering financial advisers and educating families. Recovery Within Reach is an effort from the Department of Commerce’s Division of Securities that is designed to train Ohio’s financial advisers and connect the general public with critical information about the economic impact of opioid addiction on families. Individuals will learn how and where to find treatment through a new mapping system and will be encouraged to work with a licensed financial professional to address the cost of treatment.

To learn more about the campaign visit RecoveryWithinReach.Ohio.gov

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Watch local news and weather FREE, anytime!