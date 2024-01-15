Nutrition Trends for a Healthy 2024

Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist, Jamie Lee McIntyre, joins us to share what’s trending in food and nutrition as we kick off the new year! First up, plant-protein snack options, like Bamba Peanut Butter Puffs. McIntyre says we all need some protein to satisfy our between-meal hunger. Bamba Peanut Butter Puffs have stood the test of time (they’ve been around since 1964) because they’re just so convenient, tasty and pack in 5 grams of protein per 1 oz serving - these things never go out of style! And if you’re thinking of jumping on the bandwagon of a crash diet right now, think again. McIntyre recommends simply looking at your own current eating patterns and identifying areas that can be modified to help you achieve results and make you feel better. SnapCalorie (available at SnapCalorie.com) is the world’s first app where you can take a photo of any meal and get an accurate calorie count. The app takes seconds to use and is more accurate than a trained nutritionist. The team is led by Wade Norris, a former engineer from Google AI. He co-founded Google Lens and Cloud Vision API.

