Nutrition Tips for Moms and Toddlers

The first 1,000 days of life – from conception to your child’s second birthday – are a window of incredible growth, especially for the brain. During this time, certain nutrients play a critical role in building the foundation for lifelong health, learning, and development.
Dietitian and Certified Lactation Education Counselor, Laura Maneer, joined Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw to share which nutrients matter most, how nutritional needs shift during pregnancy, and simple ways to incorporate brain-boosting foods like dairy milk, leafy greens, and more into your daily routine. Plus, creative ideas for picky eaters – think smoothies packed with nutrition! Learn more at gonnaneedmilk.com and thousanddays.org

