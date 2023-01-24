Nutrients You Need This Winter

Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre joined us to share what nutrients we need to stay well this winter!

Fruit tops her list due to the vitamin and mineral content for immune support. For a healthy snack on-the-go with all the nutritional benefits of fresh fruits (and none of the hassle), McIntyre recommends That’s it. Fruit Bars made of just two ingredients – both 100% fruit. She shared the brand-new 12-count Strawberry and Bananas Fruit Bar Variety Packs now available exclusively at Sam’s Club nationwide. They include six Apple + Strawberry and six Apple + Banana Fruit Bars which are fruit snacks made from actual fruit – No juices, purees, concentrates, or added sugar.

Next on her list are two nutrients of importance – protein and fiber. To meet these needs, McIntyre recommends brekki ready to eat Overnight Oats which are a perfect anytime snack packed with protein and nutrients from each and every ingredient. They’re made with ancient grains, almonds, oats, almond milk and organic coconut nectar. Each bite is packed with flavor, texture and crunch, plus they’re dairy and gluten free, plant based, non-gmo project verified and packed with protein and fiber. Head to brekki.com for a $1 off coupon.

For a savory option, try Cedar’s Hommus also packed with protein and fiber, plant based, vegan, gluten free, Non-GMO Project Verified and ORGANIC! Cedar’s is a family owned company and all of the hommus flavors are made using a family recipe passed down for generations straight from the Mediterranean – you can’t get more authentic than that!

You can also try Cedar’s Tzatziki made with Greek Yogurt and protein packed. These all work great as healthy dips but can also be used in place of white dressings, dips, and mayo as another way to get nutrients in. Head to CedarsFoods.com for a $1 off coupon and try it today!

#WCPO9Sponsor