Nutrients You Need in Your Back-to-School Diet

Posted at 11:24 AM, Aug 16, 2021
Registered Dietitian Trish Brimhall recommends that you keep immunity top of mind as kids go back to school by adding in Vitamin C and probiotics to your morning with Uncle Matt's Organic Ultimate Defense Orange Juice.

Uncle Matt’s Organic Ultimate Defense Orange Juice has 1 billion live probiotics plus other anti-inflammatory ingredients like turmeric, ginger and pineapple. Plus, it’s boosted with 300% of your RDA for Vitamin C. It’s so delicious and really packs a powerful punch of nutritional benefits.

You can find Uncle Matt’s Organic Ultimate Defense in a family friendly 52 oz. size at your local Kroger.

