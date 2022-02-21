Now Hiring: The Grass is Greener at Cincinnati Bell

You've probably heard about "The Great Resignation," people quitting their jobs in search of something better. Well now these workers are in luck! There's a quality company here in the Greater Cincinnati area that is actively recruiting new employees, and it's a name you'll recognize. We spoke to Matthew Reitenbach about why he says the grass really is greener with Cincinnati Bell.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 12:33:56-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
Cincy Lifestyle Team