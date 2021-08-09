Now Hiring: Making a Difference at Signode

At Signode, we make a difference in the lives of our employees. We invite you to come join the Signode Team and start a career with us. That’s right a career, not just a job. We’re currently hiring at multiple locations. And with major expansions in Florence KY, we have numerous skilled and entry-level opportunities available to those ready to make a difference in their career and the environment. www.signode.jobs.net

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray