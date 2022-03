The pandemic reinforced a popular trend: online shopping. Now it seems like you can buy pretty much anything online from groceries and clothes and even cars! Carvana is a leader in the online industry, and now there's some good news: they're hiring!

Hiring Event:

March 9 and 10 from 9AM-8PM at their car inspection center in Trenton, OH (5506 Kennel Rd.)

To learn more, go to carvana.com