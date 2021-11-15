Now Hiring! All Professions Career Fair coming up!

Don't miss tomorrow's ALL PROFESSIONS Career Fair at the Sharonville Convention Center presented by Superior Career Fairs! There will be over 65 companies attending that are hiring! Looking for a new career or to get back to work? This is the place to be! November 16 from 10am to 2pm -- bring plenty of resumes and dress accordingly! To register, click here: scfairs.com
Posted at 2:56 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 14:56:44-05
