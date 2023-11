During November’s Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month, America’s retina specialists are urging people with diabetes, those who may be at risk, and their loved ones to pay close attention to their vision. Diabetic retinopathy, a complication of diabetes, impacts more than 50% of people with diabetes and is the leading cause of irreversible blindness in working-age Americans.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..