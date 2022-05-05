Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week with its “Norwegian’s Giving Joy” Campaign

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2 – 6) Norwegian Cruise Line is relaunching its award-winning Norwegian’s Giving Joy contest – rewarding 100 teachers across the U.S. with a sailing aboard its newest groundbreaking ship, Norwegian Prima. In addition, the top 3 grand prize winners will receive a seven-day cruise for two and up to a $25,000 donation for their school.

Beginning May 2nd through June 3rd, Norwegian Cruise Line is encouraging people to show their gratitude and help shine a light on these extraordinary individuals by nominating and voting for a deserving teacher at www.nclgivingjoy.com [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].

