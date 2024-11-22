Nominate Your Favorite Educator for Gold Star Teacher of the Year

Watch Now
Teachers inspire, mentor, and shape the future. Now in its sixth year, the Gold Star Teacher of the Year campaign is back to honor the educators who go above and beyond. Gold Star, in partnership with The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, is on a mission to recognize these unsung heroes. The Gold Star Teacher of the Year will win over $7,000 in prizes and experiences for their classroom and school:

  • $2,000 grant for their classroom and $1,000 donation to their school
  • Free cheese coney vouchers for all students and meal vouchers for all staff
  • Gift basket with school supplies and $500 in gift cards ($250 to Amazon for supplies and $250 spa gift card)
  • Their choice of taking 30 Students and 2 Chaperones to see a Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati MainStage Performance (Frozen Jr this year) or having the On Tour Production or TCT Workshop or visit their school!

For more information and to nominate an exceptional teacher, visit any Gold Star location to find a QR code or head to www.goldstarchili.com/goldstarteacher Nominations close December 20, 2024

