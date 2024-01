For millions of Americans, the phrase “New Year, New You” represents some type of commitment to self-improvement. But amid the country finding itself in a frenzy over a new class of prescription weight loss drugs, family physicians are cautioning the public that weight loss isn’t always the best way to improve health.

