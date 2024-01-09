Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

New Year, Healthiest You: Real Talk About Weight Loss Medication

New Year, Healthiest You: Real Talk About Weight Loss Medication
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 10:18:40-05

When we think about health goals which often include weight management, there is no avoiding the white hot topic of weight loss meds. With stats showing 7 in 10 American adults are overweight or obese, it’s no surprise the conversation around weight loss medication has taken off like wildfire and it’s not stopping anytime soon. Even Oprah recently got on the bandwagon. But, there are big challenges around the cost, being able to access the medication, and the long term success of treatment.

The solution? Leading health & wellness platform, Hims & Hers, recently launched Weight Loss by Hims & Hers, a comprehensive and customizable prescription based alternative to the GLP-1’s (i.e. Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro) that have dominated headlines this year. Addressing the major roadblock of cost, accessibility and lasting results - this personalized weight management program is affordable (no insurance needed), offers ORAL based medication (NO injections!), and provides customers with supportive content and coaching throughout their weight loss journey. By addressing underlying factors that contribute to weight gain including nutrition, behavior, and movement - Hims & Hers creates a tailored holistic plan in order for customers to lose and keep off the weight leading to long-term health benefits.

Pete Scalia spoke with medical experts with Hims & Hers, the leading health & wellness platform, Dr. Craig Primack and Dr. Jessica Yu.

For more information, visit hims.com or forhers.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.