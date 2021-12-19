New Year Financial Wellness

We spend so much of our lives connected online that it’s impossible to think about your overall wellness without also assessing your digital wellness. Managing your security and privacy can be stressful and emotionally draining; while trying to protect yourself online allows you to better enjoy the present without fear and anxiety about anything happening to the things you care about most.
Posted at 5:05 AM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 05:05:53-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team