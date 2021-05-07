New Updates on COVID-19 Treatments

More than 560, 000 people have died from COVID-19, so creating life-saving treatments has been a priority for the nation. In just the past couple of weeks, there has been some big news about new and existing treatments. We talked to one of the top experts in the country to discuss this treatment update. Dr. Cameron Durrant is the CEO for Humanigen, which has created a new treatment the FDA is currently considering for Emergency Use Authorization.
Posted at 10:20 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 22:20:48-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team