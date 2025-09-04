Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New tuition-free statewide online school brings classical education to Ohio families

Jefferson Classical Academy of Ohio offers tuition-free statewide K-8 virtual classical education focused on academics, character and critical thinking
Jefferson Classical Academy of Ohio blends rigorous academics with timeless values and critical thinking skills. As the state’s first tuition-free K-8 virtual charter school offering a classical education, it gives students the chance to learn from the great thinkers, founding documents and classic literature. Through the Socratic method, students develop reason, logic and communication, which are skills needed in today’s world.

