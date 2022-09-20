New Trends to Makeover Any Home for a Fabulous Fall Look

Fall is the perfect time to add some creative touches to your home décor, plus you can capitalize on great deals on everything from home goods, furniture, paint and wallpaper as well as doors and home care appliances. Lauren Makk has spent a lifetime perfecting her “Affordable Luxury” signature Approach to design. That is why the popular television host, interior design professional, home and Lifestylist, has been featured on numerous television series, including TLC’s “Trading Spaces,” “Drill Team” on A&E, “Home Made Simple” on the OWN Network and was a regular host on the nationally-syndicated show, FABLife.

A TRENDY HOME DÉCOR CHANGE

Lauren is always preaching about living a life of affordable luxury, and for that she loves the Masonite Sliding Barn Door Kit. Their stylish and space saving barn doors are perfect for laundry rooms, pantries, bedroom closets and dens. Perfect for concealing private areas in any home. The barn doors come in an all-in-one kit with everything needed and is offered in a variety of styles to fit any décor. And get this, Do-It-Yourself takes less than 90 minutes! The Masonite Sliding Barn all-in-one kit is available at HomeDepot.com or Wayfair.com.

REFRESHING A HOME DÉCOR LOOK

Everyone knows every home refresh starts with a good cleaning, and Lauren is thrilled to share her favorite mom hack, Hoover. They have a fleet of products that take the hassle and guesswork out of removing stains and spots from everything and for every need, and their SmartWash Pet carpet cleaner is a go-to tool! Use the SmartWash Pet carpet cleaner on carpets, stairs, upholstered furniture, even the interior of a car because it is that much of a game changer. Hoover is a #1 choice to help tackle any cleaning job! Check out more at Hoover.com

TECHNOLOGY TO UPDATE HOME DECOR

Whether looking to repaint or tackle a bigger project, start by visiting Slickdeals. It is a community of millions of real people, working together to save, so anyone can be confident they are getting the best deal. There are 12 million shoppers helping other shoppers vet and vote up the best deals from top retailers like the Home Depot so everyone can find deals on home improvement supplies and know that they are getting the best product at the best price. It is like having millions of friends helping to find the best deals. Even set a deal alert for notifications when a deal matching any criteria is posted.

#WCPO9Sponsor