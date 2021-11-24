New Trend! Vacation Rental Homes with The Travel Mom

Holiday travel is upon us and that means many people are thinking about getting away. When it comes to travel questions, our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, has answers—so she is here with us on Cincy Lifestyle to share some trends she is seeing in the upcoming travel season.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.