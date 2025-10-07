NEW TIME RICH REPORT AND DESTINATIONS with Kinga Philipps

Award-winning journalist, producer, and adventure traveler Kinga Philipps has explored the globe, from diving shipwrecks to producing television across major networks. Philipps spoke with Cincy Lifestyle from the Dominican Republic to unveil Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection’s first-ever Time Rich Report —a nationwide survey revealing that 82% of Americans feel they aren’t getting enough meaningful time with the people who matter most. She also shared travel tips on how resorts, like those within Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, can help you feel present and connected with the people you love.

KINGA’S TOP TIPS FOR RECLAIMING QUALITY TIME:

PURPOSE — Know your intention for the trip. Is it about connecting with your family, your significant other, or yourself?

UNPLUG TO CONNECT — Take part in “Mindful Moments” with no-phone hours to slow down, reconnect and be fully present.

NEW EXPERIENCES — Try something new together, like a cooking class, diving or a yoga class.

Kinga Philipps is an award-winning journalist, producer, writer, and explorer who has spent over 20 years traveling the globe in search of stories and adventure. She has hosted and produced series for National Geographic, Discovery, Travel Channel, Syfy, EPIX, BBC, Fox Sports, and more, covering everything from unsolved mysteries and humanitarian issues to nightlife, culture, and extreme adventure.

Born in Warsaw, Poland, into a family of explorers, Kinga grew up camping, road-tripping, and learning to love science and the outdoors. That spirit led her to dive with sharks, surf remote coastlines, trek the Andes, spelunk ancient caves, and investigate world conflicts.

Her recent projects include Shark Week, where she became the first female host in 33 years, Lost in the Wild (Travel Channel), Enslaved (EPIX/BBC with Samuel L. Jackson), and Finding Adventure (Very Local). She is also a contributing travel writer for outlets such as Inside Hook and Adventure Journal, and a regular travel expert on KTLA.

Kinga is a fellow of the prestigious Explorers Club, a board member of Shark Allies, and an ambassador for Waves for Water. In her free time, she pursues her passion for the ocean—scuba diving, free diving, spearfishing, and surfing—alongside her love of travel, culture, and storytelling.

