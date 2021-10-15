New Technology for Knee and Hip Replacements with Stryker Orthopedic Research

Recent years have seen a significant increase in total joint replacements for patients age 45-64. Total knee replacements alone in the United States are expected to increase 189 percent by 20301 and OrthoCincy Wellington Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to offer Mako SmartRobotics™. Mako is the only SmartRobotics system that can be used to perform total knee, partial knee and total hip replacements and the only robotic technology equipped with AccuStop™ haptic technology. We talked to Dr. Suresh Nayak about how the joint replacement population has changed, and what this SmartRobotic technology means for patients.