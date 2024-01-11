New Tech for the New Year with Jennifer Jolly
New Tech for the New Year with Jennifer Jolly
Posted at 2:41 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 14:41:19-05
Over 100,000 tech enthusiasts have flooded into Las Vegas forCES 2024 — one of the most influential gadget trade shows in the world. Tech-Life Columnist Jennifer Jolly joined Pete Scalia from one of the massive showrooms — with an insider look.
For more information, visit www.techish.com
#WCPO9Sponsor
