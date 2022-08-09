New Tech for School or Work

Learn about the newest smart technology and consumer experiences that can help in the classroom, office, or even with social media and gaming. Albert Lawrence, tech guru and technology correspondent shares the hottest apps and cool tech available for students returning to school or people going back-to-work. Albert has the newest trends and high-tech gadgets this fall.

A GOOD PLACE TO START

Before buying anything, start shopping by visiting Slickdeals.net. Slickdeals is an amazing site that is a community of millions of real people, working together to save, so everyone can be confident they are getting the best deal. There are 12 million shoppers helping other shoppers vet and vote up the very best deals from all the top retailers like Amazon and Walmart, to guarantee everyone is getting the best price. It is like having millions of friends to help share and understand the very best deals at any given time. Set a Deal Alert to be notified when a deal that matches any given criteria gets posted to the site.

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR NEW COMPUTERS

Gateway, the beloved computer brand with cow spotted boxes has incredible and affordable computing devices starting as low as $129 including, notebooks, a Chromebook, and an All in One Computer, all exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com! Gateway notebooks come in a variety of screen sizes and colors with 12th Gen Intel Core processors as well as Windows 11 and THX for exceptional audio. The new Gateway All in One is a space efficient computer powered by Intel Pentium and comes with Windows 11, and their Chromebook features 10 hours of battery life.

HOT NEW PRODUCTS FOR SCHOOL

Check out Adobe Express. The new web and mobile based app is the fast and easy solution for creating anything, from science fair posters to social studies infographics, flashcards and so much more! It puts accessible creative tools directly in the hands of students at all levels, to help unlock imagination, inspiration, and collaboration. Access thousands of templates customized for education, anyone can jump right in. It also gives teachers the ability to view and moderate student projects in progress, manage student accounts and stay organized in minutes. The best part, it is available for free on the web and mobile for all users! For more information, visit www.adobe.com/express.

