New Report Looks at Grocery Shopper Trends

Inflation and supply chain issues are expected to continue into 2023. Unfortunately, this means both shoppers and businesses will witness higher prices over a longer period, but the food industry remains committed to supporting grocery shoppers.

According to FMI's U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends, while the majority of shoppers are seeing higher prices on many household items, shoppers feel they have at least some degree of control over their finances, particularly when it comes to their grocery budgets. Looking ahead at the holiday season, shoppers are developing plans for how they will celebrate Halloween, Thanksgiving, December holidays and New Year’s.

Leslie Sarasin, President and CEO of FMI – The Food Industry Association, discussed how shoppers are managing in the face of higher food prices, what changes we can expect shoppers to make as we approach the holidays and how the food industry is helping shoppers make the most of their holiday meals.

