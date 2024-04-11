New Lineup of Wraps at Subway

Subway is elevating the wrap game with four delicious new wraps served on a new, signature lavash-style flatbread! Use promo code CINCYWRAPS to buy one footlong wrap and get one 50% off at subway.com or on the subway app.

#42 Homestyle Chicken Salad - The new Chicken Salad is a twist on a former favorite menu item, and in this wrap comes with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions.

#45 Honey Mustard Chicken is loaded with tender, juicy rotisserie-style chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and Monterey cheddar cheese, and finished off with sweet Honey Mustard sauce.

#49 Cali Caprese starts with BelGioioso® fresh mozzarella and sliced avocado, topped with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and finished with Roasted Garlic Aioli and MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette™.

#40 Turkey, Bacon & Avocado is piled with oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon and smashed avocado, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and Monterey cheddar cheese, all drizzled in zesty Peppercorn Ranch sauce.

#WCPO9Sponsor