Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

New Lineup of Wraps at Subway

Subway is elevating the wrap game with four delicious new wraps served on a new, signature lavash-style flatbread! Use promo code CINCYWRAPS to buy one footlong wrap and get one 50% off at subway.com or on the subway app.
Posted at 2:31 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 14:31:11-04

Subway is elevating the wrap game with four delicious new wraps served on a new, signature lavash-style flatbread! Use promo code CINCYWRAPS to buy one footlong wrap and get one 50% off at subway.com or on the subway app.

#42 Homestyle Chicken Salad - The new Chicken Salad is a twist on a former favorite menu item, and in this wrap comes with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions.

#45 Honey Mustard Chicken is loaded with tender, juicy rotisserie-style chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and Monterey cheddar cheese, and finished off with sweet Honey Mustard sauce.

#49 Cali Caprese starts with BelGioioso® fresh mozzarella and sliced avocado, topped with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and finished with Roasted Garlic Aioli and MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette™.

#40 Turkey, Bacon & Avocado is piled with oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon and smashed avocado, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and Monterey cheddar cheese, all drizzled in zesty Peppercorn Ranch sauce.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.