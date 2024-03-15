Not only is it National Sleep Awareness Week but it is also World Sleep Day!

New Life Furniture Bank is raising awareness about the importance of getting children off the floor and into a warm, comfortable bed. For children and adults, a good night’s sleep is needed for proper cognitive and behavioral functions. Some studies have shown sleep deprivation leaves people vulnerable to attention problems, decreased cognition, delayed reactions, and mood swings. Join New Life Furniture Bank's Beds For Sleepyheads 2024 Giving Campaign to help make a difference and give the gift of a peaceful, restful night's sleep. For more information, visit nlfurniture.org

#WCPO9Spsonsor