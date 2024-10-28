Watch Now
New Fuel Savings Benefit for Prime Members

Amazon Prime just got even better! In an exciting new addition to membership benefits, Prime members can now save 10 cents per gallon at BP and Amoco stations across the U.S., including over 400 locations in Ohio. Austin Masterson, Technical Advisor for Amazon’s Worldwide Prime organization, shares how this perk aims to help families save on one of their biggest expenses… fuel!

Head to Amazon.com/fuelsavingsto link your Prime account with BP or Amoco and start saving at the pump today! Not a Prime member? Sign up at Amazon.com/prime

