New Form Of Proton Radiotherapy Treatment

The University of Cincinnati Cancer Center is one of the nation’s top team of cancer experts and your compassionate collaborators, close to the comforts of home. As the region’s only academic health program, these experts recently completed the world’s first human trial of proton FLASH radiotherapy at the Cincinnati Children’s/University of Cincinnati Medical Center Proton Therapy Center – which can ultimately lead to transforming cancer care.

To learn more, call 513-585-UCCC or visit uchealth.com/cancer

#WCPO9Sponsor