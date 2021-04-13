Watch
New #FilltheBag Challenge from Hoxworth Blood Center

New Fill the Bag Challenge from Hoxworth Blood Center
Do you have what it takes to #fillthebag?
We're kicking off a new campaign with Hoxworth Blood Center. It's called the "Fill the Bag Challenge." Allie Martin and Jon Curl took a trip to Hoxworth, not just to give blood, but to find out more about how YOU can save lives!

