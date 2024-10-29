Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

New EPA Lead Rule & What It Means for Safe Water at Home

New EPA Lead Rule &amp; What It Means for Safe Water at Home
Posted

Access to clean, lead-free drinking water is critical, yet lead pipes still serve over 11 million homes across the U.S., often posing serious health risks. The EPA’s new rule aims to replace lead pipes within 10 years, but in the meantime, point-of-use filtration solutions are making a powerful difference, especially in underserved communities. Environmental expert Dr. Chad Seidel, President of Corona Environmental Consulting, and Dan Tudesco, Community Water Systems Lead at Brita, dive into new research showing just how effective these filtration systems can be in reducing lead exposure.

For more information, visit www.Brita.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money