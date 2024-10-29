New EPA Lead Rule & What It Means for Safe Water at Home

Access to clean, lead-free drinking water is critical, yet lead pipes still serve over 11 million homes across the U.S., often posing serious health risks. The EPA’s new rule aims to replace lead pipes within 10 years, but in the meantime, point-of-use filtration solutions are making a powerful difference, especially in underserved communities. Environmental expert Dr. Chad Seidel, President of Corona Environmental Consulting, and Dan Tudesco, Community Water Systems Lead at Brita, dive into new research showing just how effective these filtration systems can be in reducing lead exposure.

