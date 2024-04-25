New Egg Research with Dawn Jackson Blatner
Prev
Next
New Egg Research with Dawn Jackson Blatner
Posted at 11:14 AM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 11:14:21-04
If you love eggs but have been concerned about their impact on your heart, we have some great news! New research out of a leading academic medical center reveals that a certain type of egg may actually have cardiovascular benefits.
Find more at www.EgglandsBest.com/EggStudy
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..