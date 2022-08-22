Watch
New Classroom Library Tool Empowers Educators to Build Literacy Rich Environment

Posted at 11:14 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 11:14:30-04

With a new school year upon us, classrooms are most successful when they offer students easy access to high quality, diverse books. However, according to a new survey of educators in low-income classrooms, the availability of quality books and furnishings relies largely on educators personally funding these materials.

First Book, a nonprofit organization that provides equal access to quality education, in partnership with renowned literacy expert and education researcher Susan Neuman, have created a free resource, the Literacy Rich Classroom Library Checklist, to assess and bolster the quality of classroom libraries.

Susan Neuman and Director of Research & Insights at First Book, Julianne Appleton, discussed the current state of classroom libraries and how the Literacy Rich Classroom Library Checklist can help educators this school year.

For more information, visit FirstBook.org

