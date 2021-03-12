New At-Home COVID-19 Testing Kit

One of the biggest challenges of the pandemic has been the availability of reliable testing. Now, a new test is available called T-detect COVID. It's the first and only T-cell test for consumers to detect whether they have had recent or past COVID-19 infection.

We talked to Dr. Lance Baldo, the chief medical officer at Adaptive Biotechnologies, who developed the test, and Diana Berrent, the founder of Survivor Corps, a grassroots movement of COVID-19 survivors who support the rising number of people impacted by the long-term effects of the virus.