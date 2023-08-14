New Apps for Creativity and Cutting-Edge Results
Prev
Next
Tech Expert and Social Media Influencer, Albert Lawrence, Shares Hot New Apps for Creativity and Cutting-Edge Results
Posted at 1:25 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 13:25:40-04
Gear up with all the latest trends for back-to-school!
Tech guru Albert Lawrence joined Cincy Lifestyle to talk about the hottest apps and cool tech available for students returning to school or for use around the home. For more information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..