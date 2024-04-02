Navigating the Road to Recovery: Tackling Addiction and Homelessness Together

Unlocking the connection between addiction and homelessness. Amanda Hall, Addiction Recovery Care's East Region Chief Operating Officer, sheds light on the path of healing and housing stability with Road to Recovery host, Vanessa Keeton.

Addiction Recovery Care's unique approach focuses on treating the whole person - mind, body, and spirit - with a four-phase program that leads to long-term recovery. If you know someone who would benefit from any Addiction Recovery Care program, do not hesitate to call ARC to begin an assessment at 877-959-2321 or visit arccenters.com to use our confidential chat function. They are available 24/7/365.

#WCPO9Sponsor