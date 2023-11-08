Watch Now
Navigating Medicare Open Enrollment

Lost in a maze of Medicare plan options? Neil Steffens of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield explains the benefits of Medicare Advantage and how to tell if it’s right for you.
Posted at 10:45 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 10:45:07-05

Sixty-five million Americans are currently facing the daunting task of choosing the right Medicare Plan. The annual open enrollment period runs through Thursday, Dec. 7 and is one of the few times that Medicare eligible individuals are able to “shop around” and join or make coverage changes to their plan for 2024.

President of the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicare East Region, Neil Steffens, joined Pete Scalia with the top 3 things to consider when evaluating a Medicare Advantage plan. Steffens also explained the difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, the options available in Medicare Advantage and how to tailor the plan to meet your needs.

For more information, visit www.Anthem.com/Medicare

