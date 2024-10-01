Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Navigating Medicare Changes in 2025: What You Need to Know

Big changes are coming to Medicare in 2025. From new out-of-pocket limits to shifts in prescription coverage and doctor networks, it’s essential to understand how these updates will affect your plan.
Posted
and last updated

Medicare can already be complex, but the upcoming 2025 changes mean beneficiaries will need to pay even closer attention to their plans. The Inflation Reduction Act is set to bring significant adjustments to drug costs, premiums, and even which doctors are included in your network. Pete Scalia spoke with licensed Medicare specialists Michele and Justin Hively (My Medicare Guys) to explore these changes and offer valuable advice on how to navigate them.

For more information, visit www.mymedicareguys.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money