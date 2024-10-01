Navigating Medicare Changes in 2025: What You Need to Know

Medicare can already be complex, but the upcoming 2025 changes mean beneficiaries will need to pay even closer attention to their plans. The Inflation Reduction Act is set to bring significant adjustments to drug costs, premiums, and even which doctors are included in your network. Pete Scalia spoke with licensed Medicare specialists Michele and Justin Hively (My Medicare Guys) to explore these changes and offer valuable advice on how to navigate them.

For more information, visit www.mymedicareguys.com

#WCPO9Sponsor