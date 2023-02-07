Watch Now
National Snack Food Month Inspiration and a NEW Snack Debut

Posted at 1:29 PM, Feb 07, 2023
This is the snacking time of year, whether it’s having good food on hand for after school snacks or something convenient and nutritious for the lunchbox. Of course, that’s probably why February is National Snack Food Month, created to raise awareness about snacking, and the importance of keeping it as healthy as possible.

In the spirit of healthy snacking, registered dietitian, New York Times bestselling author and mom Frances Largeman-Roth has teamed up with Kemps Cottage Cheese to share tips and tricks for making the most out of snack time. Frances, who has written numerous books about eating healthy, will explain nutritious snacking solutions that can help with kids who are picky eaters. She joined Michelle Hopkins to talk about the FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND smooth cottage cheese, blended with real fruit and high-in-protein snack option for kids that can inspire them to eat healthier snacks while making a positive impact on overall health.

