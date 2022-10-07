Watch Now
National Retirement Security Week

Posted at 11:18 AM, Oct 07, 2022
In January of this year, award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien and personal finance expert, Jean Chatzky, launched Edelman Financial Engines’ Everyday Wealth, a radio show and podcast that explores the dynamic intersection of life, money, and the many decisions attached to a dollar. Joined each week by Edelman Financial Engines wealth planners and other experts, the show examines the behaviors and attitudes of consumers as they look to build, grow, protect, and preserve their wealth.

Now, as we approach National Retirement Security Week (Oct. 16-22), O’Brien and Chatzky shared key findings from a new Edelman Financial Engines survey – “Everyday Wealth in America” – and dug even deeper into the ways you can understand money issues so you can take better control of your financial potential.

