National Nutrition Month with Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Roberts

March is National Nutrition Month and Lifestyle Expert, Stephanie Roberts joined Pete Scalia to share her top essentials.

Fuel up with the full power of the sunflower! SunButter® is the OG nut-free spread that’s been a fan-favorite from the start. Made from nutritious sunflower seeds, roasted to perfection to bring out their full rich & savory flavor. Their SunButter® Jars come in a variety of flavors like Original, Creamy, No Sugar Added and Chocolate. Don’t forget about their thaw-to-eat crustless, nut-less, & scrumptious SunButter® Jammies sammie! SunButter® is plant-based, vegan, nut-free (free from top allergens), non-GMO certified, gluten-free and kosher. For SunButter Spreads, you can find jars at all major retailers. For Jammies, head over to your local Kroger, Fresh Thyme and Meijer stores nearest you. Check out www.SunButter.com to learn more.

Hit your protein goals with Wonderful Pistachios. Protein is the #1 sought-after benefit in healthy snacks, and Wonderful Pistachios offers 6g of protein per serving along with more than 30 different vitamins, minerals and nutrients. Wonderful Pistachios just launched a delicious NEW Unsalted No Shells variety, that is perfect for sodium-free and guilt-free snacking or adding to recipes. It’s the “don’t hold back snack” because you don’t have to sacrifice flavor for healthy benefits like in many other snacks. You can find Wonderful Pistachios online and at major retailers nearest you. Learn more by visiting www.wonderfulpistachios.com.

Starting with your day with a nutritious breakfast couldn’t be easier with Kodiak Breakfast Packets. 100% Whole Grains, packed with 12g of protein to keep you full throughout the day and available in a variety of flavors to satisfy your taste buds like Maple & Brown Sugar, Chocolate Chip, Blueberries & Cream, Apple Cinnamon, and so much more. You can find Kodiak products at major grocery stores and online. Learn more by visiting www.kodiakcakes.com.

#WCPO9Sponsor