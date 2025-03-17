Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

National Nutrition Month with Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Roberts

National Nutrition Month with Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Roberts
Posted

March is National Nutrition Month and Lifestyle Expert, Stephanie Roberts joined Pete Scalia to share her top essentials.

Fuel up with the full power of the sunflower! SunButter® is the OG nut-free spread that’s been a fan-favorite from the start. Made from nutritious sunflower seeds, roasted to perfection to bring out their full rich & savory flavor. Their SunButter® Jars come in a variety of flavors like Original, Creamy, No Sugar Added and Chocolate. Don’t forget about their thaw-to-eat crustless, nut-less, & scrumptious SunButter® Jammies sammie! SunButter® is plant-based, vegan, nut-free (free from top allergens), non-GMO certified, gluten-free and kosher. For SunButter Spreads, you can find jars at all major retailers. For Jammies, head over to your local Kroger, Fresh Thyme and Meijer stores nearest you. Check out www.SunButter.com to learn more.

Hit your protein goals with Wonderful Pistachios. Protein is the #1 sought-after benefit in healthy snacks, and Wonderful Pistachios offers 6g of protein per serving along with more than 30 different vitamins, minerals and nutrients. Wonderful Pistachios just launched a delicious NEW Unsalted No Shells variety, that is perfect for sodium-free and guilt-free snacking or adding to recipes. It’s the “don’t hold back snack” because you don’t have to sacrifice flavor for healthy benefits like in many other snacks. You can find Wonderful Pistachios online and at major retailers nearest you. Learn more by visiting www.wonderfulpistachios.com.

Starting with your day with a nutritious breakfast couldn’t be easier with Kodiak Breakfast Packets. 100% Whole Grains, packed with 12g of protein to keep you full throughout the day and available in a variety of flavors to satisfy your taste buds like Maple & Brown Sugar, Chocolate Chip, Blueberries & Cream, Apple Cinnamon, and so much more. You can find Kodiak products at major grocery stores and online. Learn more by visiting www.kodiakcakes.com.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money