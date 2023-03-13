Watch Now
National Nutrition Month with Cara Harbstreet

Today on Cincy Lifestyle, the author of “Healthy Eating for Life” Cara Harbstreet joined Michelle Hopkins to share some non-diet ways to get all the nutrition you need and help your overall wellness.
National Nutrition Month is a 50-year-old tradition with one goal in mind: helping everyone learn about making informed food choices and developing healthful eating and physical activity habits. This year’s theme is “Fuel for the Future” and is focused on how our food choices can not only nourish ourselves, but be better the environment as well. One way to do so is by adopting plant-based foods, which deliver maximum nutritional value and minimal environmental impact.

For more information, visit www.Oatly.com.

#Wcpo9sponsor

