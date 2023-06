Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Hydration is so important but during the sweltering summer months it is even more essential for athletes and exercisers who are active outdoors. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Board-Certified Sports Dietitian Tara Collingwood, joined Pete Scalia to offer some advice and tips on how to rehydrate, replenish and refuel this summer.

Learn more at www.Gatorade.com