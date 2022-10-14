National Health Emergency

In all 50 states, there is a state insurance commissioner who runs offices tasked with protecting the public interest in all sectors of the insurance market. Insurance commissioners deal with issues such as consumer protection, preventing insurance fraud, providing direction for some public aid programs and providing consumer services like a hotline for consumer complaints. It’s an important job, and Dean Cameron, the President of the non-profit National Association of Insurance Commissioners, joined Michelle on Cincy Lifestyle to discuss what we need to know.

For More Information, Visit: www.NAIC.org

#WCPO9Sponsor