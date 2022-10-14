Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

National Health Emergency

National Health Emergency
Posted at 11:08 AM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 11:08:06-04

In all 50 states, there is a state insurance commissioner who runs offices tasked with protecting the public interest in all sectors of the insurance market. Insurance commissioners deal with issues such as consumer protection, preventing insurance fraud, providing direction for some public aid programs and providing consumer services like a hotline for consumer complaints. It’s an important job, and Dean Cameron, the President of the non-profit National Association of Insurance Commissioners, joined Michelle on Cincy Lifestyle to discuss what we need to know.

For More Information, Visit:  www.NAIC.org

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Watch 9 First Warning Weather FREE anytime!