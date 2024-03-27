Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

National Hardware Show Product Finds

National Hardware Show Product Finds
Posted at 10:35 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 10:35:01-04

Kathryn Emery, 20+ Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert and Chip Wade, Expert Craftsman & Celebrity Designer visited the National Hardware Show to find the newest products. For more information on National Hardware Show visit www.nationalhardwareshow.com for products seen visit www.bethebesthome.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.