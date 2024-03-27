National Hardware Show Product Finds

Kathryn Emery, 20+ Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert and Chip Wade, Expert Craftsman & Celebrity Designer visited the National Hardware Show to find the newest products. For more information on National Hardware Show visit www.nationalhardwareshow.com for products seen visit www.bethebesthome.com

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..