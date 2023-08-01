Watch Now
National Family Fun Month Inspiration with Dawn Yanek

Dawn Yanek, author, actor, mom and Founder of Momsanity.com, joined Michelle Hopkins to share unique new ways to promote family fun.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 11:25:14-04

August is National Family Fun Month and the perfect reminder to take a break and enjoy some carefree playtime with the kids before they return to school. This is the perfect time to engage in activities as a family in ways that are fun and memorable for children, with the help of their favorite characters and stories.

Dawn Yanek, author, actor, mom and Founder of Momsanity.com, joined Michelle Hopkins to share unique new ways to promote family fun. Everything from dedicated family time, activities that inspire imagination, interactive family play, exercising in a fun and relaxing way or splashing around in the pool together.

For more information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com

