National Family Fun Month Inspiration

Posted at 1:52 PM, Jul 29, 2022
August is National Family Fun Month and the perfect reminder to take a break and have some carefree playtime with the kids before they return to school. This is a good time to reflect on your family and how to make it stronger. Strong families share many of the same qualities and build trusting relations by following through with promises.

Mom, author, actor and Founder of Momsanity.com, Dawn Yanek, joined Cincy Lifestyle to share some family fun ideas with Disney and Lucas Films. Everything from dedicated family time, day trips, surprises, and team work to cooking or ordering pizza and watching the newest movies and shows together.

