Americans have a love affair with eggs. We are consuming them morning, noon, and night to the tune of about 285 eggs per person, per year. As much as we love our scrambled eggs, most of us have yet to crack the code on how to cook them like the pros we see on TV or in restaurants. To get more insight into the perfect scramble, here’s a crash course from a chef.

Learn more at www.VitalFarms.com

#WCPO9Sponsor